Look: Fire breaks out on field before Colts-Titans game

It was lit at Nissan Stadium on Sunday for the Colts-Titans divisional showdown — literally.

The two teams had finished warming up on the field, and were going through pregame introductions, when a fire broke out right next to the field. Apparently, a pyro display that had recently taken place caused a piece of equipment located near the tunnel to catch fire, just before the game was set to kick off.

Luckily, the fire was extinguished fairly quick, and the national anthem took place soon after, nearly as scheduled.

Pyro displays are always fun at sporting events, but they don’t always go as planned.