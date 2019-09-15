Sunday Night on NBC...The Byrds!!

Well, in truth, the Eagles are “The Birds” and the Falcons are the “Doytie Boids”…

Since this game is on prime-time network TV, there may be a penalty flag thrown for “showing off”…

Is there even a rule against acting cocky? Too cocky?

Gonna find out Sunday night. Got some players on both teams who love them some air time….

Oh…and another matter…in the Brisuksegg FF recap in the previous blurb, I neglected to give you the history of BSE as duly recorded.

This is the 8th year of the league. Previous BSE champions are hereby listed:

2012…..ATV

2013…..Jerky

2014…..Dutch Rubb

2015…..~BROZ

2016…..ATV

2017…..~BROZ

2018…..~BROZ

EYE think we see a pattern here…

Oh, since the King of the Hill Contest is in session, might as well list the prior KOH champs as well:

2011…..ATV

2012…..GK Brizer

2013…..Spiffo

2014…..ATV

2015…..GK Brizer

2016…..Palm Feathers

2017…..Dutch Rubb

2018…..AFRA

This Philly at Atlanta game is the last thing I would consider for a KOH selection. That’s because this game is really…COMPLEX!

We in our zone-heavy Cover 3, they in their cute little “Bear” defensive alignment… All of that brainpower from both coaching staffs colliding in a world which is unforgiving of any defensive mistakes….

It all evens out. This feels like a 28-27 win for the Eagles.

“It’s their first home game and we know they’re going to be hyped and it’s our first road game, so we have to be ready. There’s a lot of pressure on both of us,” defensive end Brandon Graham said. “It comes down to execution. We have to focus and execute and go from there. That’s the number one thing.”

“You hope momentum carries over,” center Jason Kelce said earlier in the week, “but you never know. I know that we feel like we turned the game around against Washington and played the kind of football we know we’re capable of playing. So, our goal is to start faster in Atlanta. We don’t want to dig out of a hole. We’ve been emphasizing that throughout the summer and it’s something we continue to work on.