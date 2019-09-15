Tom Brady hilariously gets sacked by his own player (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has the benefit of playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, but they failed him on one particular play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, which ended up being pretty funny to watch.

The o-line, coached by Dante Scarnecchia, is known for keeping the 42-year-old quarterback upright, by not only limiting his sacks, but also his hits.

Their positioning could’ve used some work on one particular play in Sunday’s game, when “Tank” Carradine pushed Shaq Mason back into Brady. The Patriots offensive lineman banged into Brady so hard that he ended up knocking his quarterback down for the sack.

Brady sacked by his own man. 🎶whispers… these O(L)'s aint loyal

Brady sacked by his own man.

Ouch.