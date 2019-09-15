MMA Manifesto

UFC Vancouver Pick 'Em Results

By September 15, 2019

Congratulations to Blake Cooper for winning our UFC Vancouver   Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Copenhagen on Sept 28th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Justin Gaethje – 58%
Glover Teixeira – 61%
Uriah Hall – 52%
Jimmy Crute – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 83-43 (66%)

 


1 Blake cooper 6
2 Phil 6
2 Brandon Kaplan 6
2 Michael J. 6
2 SternFan74 6
6 Brendan Malek 5
6 Dave K. 5
6 Herman Martinez 5
6 ryanC 5
10 Abdalla Shamil 4
10 Cameron Smith 4
10 Declan 4
10 Derek Imm 4
10 larry chaput 4
10 Nathan H. 4
10 Neil H. 4
10 Steve Risk 4
18 Barry Oh 3
18 Cameron Walsh 3
18 Eric McIntosh 3
18 James Weise 3
18 The MMA Manifesto 3
23 Daniel Sansone 2
23 Emma Vreeland 2
23 Isaac 2
23 Jared storey 2
23 Luke Rhoads 2
23 Robert Oakes 2
23 Rodney 2
23 Sam Keary 2
23 Tamieka Garcia 2
23 Tanner Owens 2
33 Jimmy 1
34 MMAinVA 0

 

September Top Five

1 Michael J. 14
2 Brandon Kaplan 13
3 Abdalla Shamil 12
3 Blake cooper 12
3 Brendan Malek 12
3 Declan 12
3 Herman Martinez 12
3 Nathan H. 12
3 ryanC 12


2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 167
2 Brandon Kaplan 158
3 Dave K. 152
3 Herman Martinez 152
5 Michael J. 151
6 MMAinVA 150
7 Derek Imm 148
8 Neil H. 141
9 Sternfan74 139
10 Cameron Walsh 138

 

