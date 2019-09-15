Congratulations to Blake Cooper for winning our UFC Vancouver Pick ‘Em Contest via tie-breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Copenhagen on Sept 28th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Justin Gaethje – 58%
Glover Teixeira – 61%
Uriah Hall – 52%
Jimmy Crute – 73%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 83-43 (66%)
UFC Vancouver Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Blake cooper
|6
|2
|Phil
|6
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|2
|Michael J.
|6
|2
|SternFan74
|6
|6
|Brendan Malek
|5
|6
|Dave K.
|5
|6
|Herman Martinez
|5
|6
|ryanC
|5
|10
|Abdalla Shamil
|4
|10
|Cameron Smith
|4
|10
|Declan
|4
|10
|Derek Imm
|4
|10
|larry chaput
|4
|10
|Nathan H.
|4
|10
|Neil H.
|4
|10
|Steve Risk
|4
|18
|Barry Oh
|3
|18
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|18
|Eric McIntosh
|3
|18
|James Weise
|3
|18
|The MMA Manifesto
|3
|23
|Daniel Sansone
|2
|23
|Emma Vreeland
|2
|23
|Isaac
|2
|23
|Jared storey
|2
|23
|Luke Rhoads
|2
|23
|Robert Oakes
|2
|23
|Rodney
|2
|23
|Sam Keary
|2
|23
|Tamieka Garcia
|2
|23
|Tanner Owens
|2
|33
|Jimmy
|1
|34
|MMAinVA
|0
September Top Five
|1
|Michael J.
|14
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|13
|3
|Abdalla Shamil
|12
|3
|Blake cooper
|12
|3
|Brendan Malek
|12
|3
|Declan
|12
|3
|Herman Martinez
|12
|3
|Nathan H.
|12
|3
|ryanC
|12
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|167
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|158
|3
|Dave K.
|152
|3
|Herman Martinez
|152
|5
|Michael J.
|151
|6
|MMAinVA
|150
|7
|Derek Imm
|148
|8
|Neil H.
|141
|9
|Sternfan74
|139
|10
|Cameron Walsh
|138
