Baron Corbin Wins WWE 'King Of The Ring'

Baron Corbin is the new WWE King of the Ring. The former Constable of WWE won the tournament final match against Chad Gable on the September 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Many WWE fans were surely hoping for a Gable win and the company definitely capitalized on that. Gable was often portrayed as the underdog, the man who was attempting to fight back against those who were attacking him for his stature and lack of success in WWE. It seemed to be the right move on the company’s part, as Gable was definitely gaining ground with fans.

But Vince McMahon’s company ultimately did not go with Gable and instead chose Corbin to be the 21st man to wear the crown. Baron had teased a win since the beginning of this latest tournament on August 19 and many fans made it clear they wanted nothing to do with a Corbin victory.

Baron Corbin has indeed become the most hated man in WWE and he will certainly continue to hold that distinction now that he’s the new King of the Ring. Corbin was once featured at the forefront of Monday Night Raw and his win on September 16 could very well lead him back to that spot once again.