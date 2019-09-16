Bettor puts massive wager on Dolphins to go winless at ridiculous odds

The Miami Dolphins have already begun the season in the worst fashion imaginable, with an 0-2 record, having been outscored 102-10 in said contests.

And while the ’72 Dolphins managed to finish the season winless, don’t be shocked if the ’19 Dolphins do the opposite, just like the ’17 Browns.

It really is possible for the Dolphins to go 0-16, so much so that one particular bettor has already staked his hard-earned cash on it. DraftKings apparently gave one particular bettor 30-to-1 odds on a $3,400 bet on the Dolphins going winless last week. If it wins, it would return $102,000.

Someone just bet $3400 on the Dolphins to go 0-16 (+3000) 🤯🙃 The bet would win $102,000 💰 (via @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/fPW6xbKAbm — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 12, 2019

Those are great odds, and we wish we could’ve gotten some down at that number. The Westgate in Las Vegas, for example, currently has 7/2 on the board, which offers no value whatsoever.