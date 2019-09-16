Eagles scramble to game-plan around injuries in Week 3

What the “official” injury aftermath of the Atlanta game looks like:
Mets 4m ago
Same Luis Aguayo Flavor, Now With Rocky Mountain Refreshment
It started as if the Mets were going to be able to exhale to start this road trip. Brandon Nimmo led off with an oppo taco to make it 1-0 (…)
Ravens 1hr ago
Ravens survive the Kyler Murray Experience, beat Cardinals 23-17
Per Clifton Brown of BaltimoreRavens.com: “As the Ravens defense chased Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, it felt (…)
Fang's Bites 1hr ago
Tuesday's Viewing Picks
All Times Eastern Baseball 2019 Triple A National Championship International League vs. Pacific Coast (…)
Jets 1hr ago
Le'Veon Bell shows off sick moves, then hurdles Browns defender (Video)
The Jets signed running back Le’Veon Bell during the offseason to add a playmaker to the offense, making quarterback Sam Darnold’s job (…)
The Floor Seat 3hr ago
Baron Corbin Wins WWE 'King Of The Ring'
Baron Corbin is the new WWE King of the Ring. The former Constable of WWE won the tournament final match against Chad Gable on the September (…)
Browns 4hr ago
Odell Beckham Jr. makes unbelievable one-handed catch vs Jets (Video)
Odell Beckham Jr. returned to MetLife Stadium for the first time on Monday night, although it wasn’t in a game involving his former team, (…)
The Floor Seat 4hr ago
CONFIRMED: Seth Rollins To Defend Universal Title Vs. Bray Wyatt At WWE 'Hell In A Cell'
Seth Rollins will defend the WWE Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, October 6. The match was announced by Rollins (…)
Mets 6hr ago
9/16/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
The New York Mets (77-72) blew a golden opportunity in the National League Wild Card race last night. Despite watching Zack Wheeler (…)
NBA 6hr ago
Look: James Harden, Russell Westbrook go nuts dancing at Drake concert
James Harden and Russell Westbrook were once teammates in Oklahoma City, where the two began their respective careers, and now they’ve (…)
Brewers 7hr ago
Milwaukee Brewers remain hot since season-ending injury to Christian Yelich
When Christian Yelich had a season-ending knee injury on September 10 against the Miami Marlins, that was expected to be the end of the (…)
