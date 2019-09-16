Fighters of the Week

1. Devin Haney: Kept on his road to stardom with an impressive thumping of 11-0 Zaur Abdullaev in four rounds to win the farcical Interim WBC lightweight belt, but more importantly, the right to face Vasyl Lomachenko, whom, in his only L of the night, Haney referred to as “Nomachenko”. C’mon, man.

2. Justin Gaethje: It was a quick, easy night for Gaethje, battering Cowboy Cerrone around for a minute or so, before putting him in a state of unconscious that he all but had to get on his knees and beg to be stopped.

3. Amanda Serrano: The seven-weight world champion added even more hardware to her legendary collection, reclaiming the WBO Featherweight title after handing budding crossover star Heather Hardy her first career loss.

4. Emanuel Navarrete: Held sway and defended his WBO Junior Featherweight belt against Juan Miguel Elorde. Unlike Tyson Fury and Jaime Munguia, Elorde was actually a secondary champion that has a legit claim to a title fight, instead of a hand-picked tune-up.

5. Tristan Connelly: In a star-making performance and on only six days notice, Connelly derailed the Michel Pereira hype-train, defeating the flipping and capoeira-ing fighter in front of his home crowd.

6. Glover Teixeira: The old gunslinger isn’t done yet. It was as tight as it could be, but he got the job done on the scorecards in the co-main of UFC Fight Night against Nikita Krylov.

7. Dzianis Zuev: Won a loaded Kunlun Fight 70kg tournament to claim the KLF Intercontinental championship, felling Artem Pashporin by unanimous decision in the finals, his second title in Kunlun.

8. Jose Zepeda: In a mild upset, Zepeda toppled former world champion Jose Pedraza to claim the WBC secondary title and stay in the hunt in the shark tank that is 140lbs.

9. Philip De Fries: In KSW’s 50th installment from London, he defended his heavyweight title with a split-decision over fellow UFC veteran Luis Henrique.

10. Marcelo Cohen/Lucas dos Santos Pinheiro/Paulo Miyao/Athos Ribeiro de Miranda//Jeferson Guaresi/Jonnatas Gracie Araujo da Silva/Murilo Silva Ferreira da Santana/Vinicius Ferreira Gazola/Max dos Santos Gimenis/Keenan Cornelius/Sofia Rosa Amarante/Amanda Elouise Alequin/Jacqueline de Moraes Amorim/Vedha Clemente Toscano/Maria Malyjasiak/Laurah Elizabeth Hallock: Congratulations to the black belt gold medal winners of 2019 IBJJF’s Pan No-Gi World Championships. Extra credit to Cornelius and Hallock for winning their absolute tournaments.

11. Sunny Edwards: Won and IBF and WBO secondary titles in England in ESPN+, matter of time until a flyweight title fight.

12. Tomasz Narkun: After a first-round guillotine, Narkun walked out of KSW 50 as the light heavyweight champion.

13. Rudson Mateus: In the main event of Fight To Win 125, Mateus earned a submission of the night bonus when he armbarred Gutemberg Pereira.

14. Nick Browne: In what could very well be AXS TV’s last MMA card, Browne submitted Trey Ogden in a lightweight main event at LFA 76.

15. Jaime Munguia/Tyson Fury: Fine. Whatever. Good job.