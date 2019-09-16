Le'Veon Bell shows off sick moves, then hurdles Browns defender (Video)

The Jets signed running back Le’Veon Bell during the offseason to add a playmaker to the offense, making quarterback Sam Darnold’s job easier.

Unfortunately, Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis, and he’ll be out awhile. As for Bell, well, he sat out last season, but he still looks as sharp as ever.

Bell showcased his moves on one particular play during Monday’s game against the Browns, when he took on half the Browns defense — and won. He caught a pass on a check-down, then used his elusiveness to shake one would-be tackler. Bell then took off down the sideline, met by a few defenders, and managed to hurdle one.

Le’Veon Bell gets up and hurdles the defender! #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/zND3xcPSyn — Overtime Heroics (@OTHeroics1) September 17, 2019

Great footwork there.