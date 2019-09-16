Look: James Harden, Russell Westbrook go nuts dancing at Drake concert

James Harden and Russell Westbrook were once teammates in Oklahoma City, where the two began their respective careers, and now they’ve been reunited in Houston.

And judging by their social media activity during the summer so far, they appear to be excited about it.

The two went to Vegas over the weekend to bro it up before the team begins training camp, and it looked like they had a blast. They hit up Drake’s show at XS Nightclub at the Encore, and you can check out a video clip of them busting out dance moves to “Sicko Mode” below.

Russ and James harden at Drake’s show last night. pic.twitter.com/sWCEWxK50u — Drizzy Source (@DrizzySource) September 15, 2019

We can’t wait for the season to begin, and to watch the two play alongside each other once again.