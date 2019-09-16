Look: NBA star Seth Curry marries Doc Rivers' daughter, Callie

The legend of the Curry family grows, as one of the most powerful circles in the NBA just grew even larger, with an addition from another familiar face around the league.
Seth Curry, Steph’s brother, got married to Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie, over the weekend. The wedding took place in Malibu, and Steph, of course, was the best man.
It looked like a blast, as this video — which shows a number of the “best” moments from the epic celebration — illustrates. Seth’s dance moves are one-of-a-kind.
We’ll be updating this post when more clips and photos emerge. For now, congrats to the happy couple!
