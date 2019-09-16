Look: NBA star Seth Curry marries Doc Rivers' daughter, Callie

The legend of the Curry family grows, as one of the most powerful circles in the NBA just grew even larger, with an addition from another familiar face around the league.

Seth Curry, Steph’s brother, got married to Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie, over the weekend. The wedding took place in Malibu, and Steph, of course, was the best man.

It looked like a blast, as this video — which shows a number of the “best” moments from the epic celebration — illustrates. Seth’s dance moves are one-of-a-kind.

Here is some chopped video of @sdotcurry, Callie (and Doc) living their best lives at the wedding ceremony & reception! Congrats again to the newlyweds. We’re so excited to have them back in Dallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/xet36UfH5E — Tamara Jolee (@TamaraJolee) September 15, 2019

We’ll be updating this post when more clips and photos emerge. For now, congrats to the happy couple!