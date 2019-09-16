Pat Shurmur leaves door open for Daniel Jones to replace Eli Manning

The Daniel Jones’ era could be coming sooner rather than later for the Giants.

Eli Manning has looked awful in New York’s first two games of the season, and it doesn’t sound like Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is sold on the idea of leaving things the way they are at the quarterback position.

During his Monday press conference, Shurmur didn’t commit to naming Manning the starter for the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thus leaving the door open for the possibility of rookie first-rounder Daniel Jones getting his first career start.

Pat Shurmur won't fully commit to Eli Manning as the starter. He says that "he's been our starter so far." They evaluate every position every week. When told that he's leaving Daniel Jones vs Eli open for debate, Shurmur says he "understands." — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 16, 2019

Despite what Manning has done in the past for the Giants organization, it makes no sense for him to be starting on a team that will likely finish with one of the worst records in the league. Meanwhile, Jones is missing out on some much-needed playing time.

We’ll have to wait and see who the Giants decide to go with in Week 3, but it sounds like Manning’s time as the starter is winding down quickly early in the season.