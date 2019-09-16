The Weekend Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By September 16, 2019

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Tristan Connelly +325 over Michel Pereira

 

Notable New Champions:

  • WBO Women’s Featherweight Champion: Amanda Serrano
  • Interim WBC World Lightweight Champion: Devin Haney
  • BBBofC English Light Heavyweight Champion: Shakan Pitters
  • IBF International Flyweight Champion: Sunny Edwards
  • WBO Intercontinental Flyweight Champion: Sunny Edwards
  • Interim KSW Lightweight Champion: Norman Parke
  • WBC USNBC Junior Welterweight Champion: Jose Zepeda

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

  1. Bull Run: Not since General Custer has a cowboy been thoroughly trounced that quickly. After demolishing Donald Cerrone, Justin Gaethje has momentum on his side, and it appears that Conor McGregor might be next. Unlike Khabib or Chad Mendes, Conor can feel safe knowing that all Gaethje wants to do is swing until someone is no longer responding.
  2. Ladies Night: In a mega-fight, seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano reclaimed the WBO Featherweight title over undefeated MMA crossover Heather Hardy. Due up next for her? Quite possibly the biggest women’s fight you can make, a matchup against Irish gold-medalist and undefeated pro, one Katie Taylor. God, that’s going to rock.
  3. Congratulations! Your Prize: Destruction!: Two months shy of his 21st birthday, Devin Haney headlined a DAZN card, handing Zaur Abdullaev his first career loss in just four rounds. What does this young lad get for his effort? Vasyl Lomachenko, the best boxer in the world! Congratulations and I’m deeply sorry!

