Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

2019 Triple A National Championship

International League vs. Pacific Coast League, AutoZone Park, Memphis, TN

Columbus Clippers vs. Sacramento River Cats — FS1, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Evolution of the Game — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Three: 1960-1970 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. Fordham — ACC Network, 7 p.m

Indiana vs. Notre Dame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida State at Florida — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

School of Golf: Chapter 22: Hit More Greens — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Mike Adams — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships, National Gymnastics Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Hockey

KHL

Salavat Yulaev Ufa vs. Kunlun Red Star — Eleven Sports, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Fox Sports West/YES, 6;30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — ESPN/Fox Sports Ohio/WCIU, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

San Francisco at Boston — NBC Sports Bay Area/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Dodgers — YouTube, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Back in Time — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2019 Week 2 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Ottawa vs. Toronto at St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada — NHL Network/TSN4/TSN5, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Fox Sports Detroit Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — NHL Network/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — KTNV/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m./NHL Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Soccer

NWSL

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash — ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fûtbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: A.J. Francis — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Guangzhou Open (WTA)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tennis: Korea Open/Guangzhou Open/Toray Pan Pacific Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage: Matchday 1

Group F, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Slavia Praha — TUDN, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group G, Groupama Stadium, Decines, France

Olympique Lyonnais vs, Zenit St. Petersburg — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group E, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy

Napoli vs. Liverpool — Galavision. 2:50 p.m./TNT, 2:55 p.m.

Group F, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona — TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Germany

Red Bull Salzburg vs. KRC Genk — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal

SL Benfica vs. Red Bull Leipzig — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. Lille OSC — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. Valencia — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galvision/TUDN, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

Game 1: Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Game 1: Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.