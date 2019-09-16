Watch: LaVar Ball, Lonzo at odds over BBB name after father calls son 'damaged goods'

It’s all about the brand in this day and age, as any successful businessmen will tell you.

LaVar Ball and his son, Lonzo, had high hopes when they launched the Big Baller Brand, especially given the early success of the Zo2 sneaker, but due to a scandal involving the company’s co-founder, its future does not look bright.

Apparently, Lonzo believes the brand is dead, and he’s probably right. As for LaVar, though, he refuses to let go of what he built, and a recent video clip from “Ball in the Family” shows that the two are at odds over it. Not only that, LaVar even called Lonzo “damaged goods.”

Lonzo Ball FINALLY starting to stand up to LaVar. I agree with Zo, BBB is done. pic.twitter.com/qzawihD22Y — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 16, 2019

Many would agree with Lonzo there, but Papa Ball just won’t give up.