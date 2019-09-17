Look: Enes Kanter meets with Hillary, Bill Clinton to discuss Turkey's human rights issues

Celtics new big man Enes Kanter wasted no time in meeting with a few very powerful political figures since he’s arrived in Boston.

Kanter grew up in Turkey, but there’s actually been a warrant out for his arrest there, stemming from his comments about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has made it clear he views the president to be tyrannical, in addition to sharing some other criticism, and so the government has labeled him a terrorist. As such, he can’t return home.

He shared his story with former president Bill Clinton, and his wife/2016 presidential candidate, Hillary. They all met in Boston on Monday, and Kanter hooked them up with jerseys, while they talked about “human rights violations in Turkey,” according to Kanter.

Me: Are you a @celtics fan sir ?@BillClinton : HUGE 🙌 ☘️

Me: Great! I have a custom jersey for you. #11

So, you wanna be the reason no one else will ?

Me: Dying 🤣😂 I wanna invite you to one of our games sir.

I’ll get you some tix ( 🤦🏻‍♂️)@BillClinton : 😒😅 pic.twitter.com/XUnwdTfKB7 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 17, 2019

Had an amazing conversation with President @BillClinton and Madam secretary @HillaryClinton about Human Rights Violations in Turkey.

Told them my personal story and million others like mine.

Thank you for your support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E05lEr0hpE — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) September 17, 2019

It’d be great if the two could pull some strings and get that arrest warrant revoked, but it doesn’t appear that happened.