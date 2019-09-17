Look: Enes Kanter meets with Hillary, Bill Clinton to discuss Turkey's human rights issues

Celtics new big man Enes Kanter wasted no time in meeting with a few very powerful political figures since he’s arrived in Boston.
Kanter grew up in Turkey, but there’s actually been a warrant out for his arrest there, stemming from his comments about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Kanter has made it clear he views the president to be tyrannical, in addition to sharing some other criticism, and so the government has labeled him a terrorist. As such, he can’t return home.
He shared his story with former president Bill Clinton, and his wife/2016 presidential candidate, Hillary. They all met in Boston on Monday, and Kanter hooked them up with jerseys, while they talked about “human rights violations in Turkey,” according to Kanter.
It’d be great if the two could pull some strings and get that arrest warrant revoked, but it doesn’t appear that happened.
