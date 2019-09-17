Look: Sean Spicer roasted for hilarious 'Dancing With The Stars' performance

It was believed that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first performance on “Dancing With The Stars” would be must-see TV, and, sure enough, it did not disappoint.

And we don’t say that because it was compelling or professionally done — no, we’re talking about how comically bad it was.

Still, if in need of a laugh, Spicer’s performance is worth watching. The sheer entertainment value stems from how campy and forced it is, to the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.” “And Spicer’s outfit — a fluorescent yellow shirt, and tight white pants — nearly blinded us.

Not only that, Spicer’s partner, Season 25 champion dancer Lindsay Arnold, went on to say that he dances at a “pre-pre-school level.” The video clip below confirms exactly that.

Spice up your life!