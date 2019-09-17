Mike Leach has funny take on which Pac-12 mascots would win in fight (Video)

Washington State head coach Mike Leach never shies away from weighing in, even regarding bizarre topics that have nothing at all to do with football.

So when he began handicapping the Pac-12 mascots about which one would win in a fight, reporters didn’t even bat an eyelash. Instead, they just began typing and recording, as Leach delivered this gem, starting off with his Washington State Cougars.

“The cougar will find a way,” he said. “It’s clear-minded and crafty, a combination of stay out of harm’s way and attack when you get your chances or your openings.”

He continued, this time about the Arizona State Sun Devil.

“What kind of mythical powers does a Sun Devil have? We gotta consider that. You’d have to get one of those Harry Potter activists to read up on how you kill a Sun Devil, because there’s a lot of outside stuff there.”

A lot of outside stuff, indeed. Leach is the best.