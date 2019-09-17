Report: Cam Newton's status for Week 3 is 'up in the air'

Quarterbacks have been dropping like flies this season, and Cam Newton might be joining the list of notable QBs to miss Week 3 due to injury.

Newton was not at practice on Tuesday, per the Carolina Panthers’ website, and General Manager Marty Hurney told reporters that the QB had just recently re-aggravated the left foot injury he suffered in the preseason.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Newton’s status for Carolina’s Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday is “up in the air.”

If Newton can’t go on Sunday, Kyle Allen is the backup QB for the Panthers. He has just on career start under his belt.

This is just another injury concern for Newton, who is also coming off offseason shoulder surgery. The Panthers are already in an 0-2 hole to start the season, and the last thing they need is their starting quarterback dealing with a lingering injury.