Some things to know about Sam Steel

If the Anaheim Ducks are going to be a significant factor in any way this year, they will need to see their young players step up in a big way. Among the players that Anaheim is going to lean on is 21 year old forward Sam Steel. If you are just being introduced to Steel for the first time, here are some interesting tidbits about the young Canadian.

Sam Steel was born and raised outside of Edmonton, though I find it hard to believe he grew up an Oilers fan. Ryan Smyth left the team the first time when Steel was 9, for crying out loud. Steel has never known a good Oilers team. He plays hockey, most likely, because the Steels are a hockey family.

Speaking of the Steels as a hockey family, his dad helped to organize the “World’s Longest Hockey Game,” a charity fundraiser for Alberta Cancer research. It was inspired by a late season game between the Oilers and Coyotes.

Sam Steel is sick of the comments about his last name, primarily because “Sam” is a pretty badass first name too.

A former top prospect, Steel already has his first NHL hat trick, recorded in March against the Buffalo Sabres which still counts.

Steel played most of last season in San Diego, and if I were him, I’d be super pissed to be playing in Anaheim now. San Diego is like heaven, but it might be better.

Sam Steel might be the coolest name in hockey, but the Ducks hope he will be one of the best players in the ice.