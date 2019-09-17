The HOVG Podcast: Shane Obedzinski
The HOVG Podcast: Shane Obedzinski
September 17, 2019
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Shane Obedzinski.
Hours before taking the field during the annual Team of Dreams celebrity softball game, “The Sandlot” actor talks to the boys about the excitement of riding the Budweiser bus, the rumors surrounding Steve Carlton’s RV and reprising his role of Tommy “Repeat” Timmons in 2020.
(Download
The Hall of Very Good Podcast
SHOW NOTES:
‘The Sandlot’ will return as a TV series with original cast members!
10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets of The Sandlot
Revisiting The Sandlot: As it Stands Today
Star of ‘The Sandlot,’ Now Brandon Pizzeria Owner, Still Beams About Role
Most Of ‘The Sandlot’ Cast Got Out Of The Movie Business
This week's podcast was brought to you by
The Field of Dreams Movie Site
Hall of Very Good, Hall of Very Good Podcast
