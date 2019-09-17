Watch: Carl Yastrzemski's grandson Mike crushes home run in first game at Fenway Park

Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski saw his grandson, Mike, play in the ballpark that he spent the entirety of his 23-year MLB career in on Tuesday.
Yaz was on the field for batting practice, when the two shared a warm embrace on the field. Mike plays for the Giants, but the blood lines run deep, and it was all love.
He was also there when Mike crushed a home run in the fourth inning — his first-ever at Fenway.
Also, in case you missed it, Yaz opened up about how he felt watching Mike play at Fenway for the first time before the game began.
What a moment.
