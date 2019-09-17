Giants

Watch: Carl Yastrzemski's grandson Mike crushes home run in first game at Fenway Park

Watch: Carl Yastrzemski's grandson Mike crushes home run in first game at Fenway Park

Giants

Watch: Carl Yastrzemski's grandson Mike crushes home run in first game at Fenway Park

By September 17, 2019

By: |

Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski saw his grandson, Mike, play in the ballpark that he spent the entirety of his 23-year MLB career in on Tuesday.

Yaz was on the field for batting practice, when the two shared a warm embrace on the field. Mike plays for the Giants, but the blood lines run deep, and it was all love.

He was also there when Mike crushed a home run in the fourth inning — his first-ever at Fenway.

Also, in case you missed it, Yaz opened up about how he felt watching Mike play at Fenway for the first time before the game began.

What a moment.

Giants, MLB, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Giants
Home