Watch: Carl Yastrzemski's grandson Mike crushes home run in first game at Fenway Park

Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski saw his grandson, Mike, play in the ballpark that he spent the entirety of his 23-year MLB career in on Tuesday.

Yaz was on the field for batting practice, when the two shared a warm embrace on the field. Mike plays for the Giants, but the blood lines run deep, and it was all love.

Carl Yastrzemski and his grandson Mike see each other for the first time in a while Tuesday @fenwaypark

– Pretty special moment for the family! #WBZ @wbz pic.twitter.com/GPz0DPOVF6 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 17, 2019

He was also there when Mike crushed a home run in the fourth inning — his first-ever at Fenway.

You've got to love sports. Mike Yastrzemski, grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, homers in his first career game at Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/uHFFRtheeO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 18, 2019

Also, in case you missed it, Yaz opened up about how he felt watching Mike play at Fenway for the first time before the game began.

Jerry Remy sits down with Carl Yastrzemski to discuss his emotions on seeing his grandson play at Fenway Park for the first time. pic.twitter.com/VS3TDC94ol — NESN (@NESN) September 17, 2019

What a moment.