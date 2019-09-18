9/18/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

The good news for the New York Mets (78-73) is that they snapped their two game losing streak last night. The Mets relied heavily on the long ball, including Pete Alonso’s league leading 48th home run, to top the Colorado Rockies (66-86) 6-1. The win, combined with a loss from the Chicago Cubs, cut the Mets’ wild card deficit to four with 11 games to play. The Mets still need a miracle to reach the postseason, but all they can control is what they do, and getting another win over the Rockies today would be a big help. First pitch for today’s matinee finale is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. at Coors Field.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.15 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Syndergaard struggled again in his last start, giving up four runs in five innings to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. The Rockies will counter with righty Jeff Hoffman (2-6, 7.03 ERA). Hoffman also didn’t fare too well in his last outing, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings against the San Diego Padres last Friday, but he still picked up a win thanks to some tremendous run support from his teammates.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard dominated the Rockies in New York on June 9, allowing one hit over seven shutout innings to pick up his fourth win of the season.
- Hoffman was the opposing starter in that game, and the Mets beat him up for six runs in 4.2 innings to stick Hoffman with his third loss of the year.
- As manager Mickey Callaway indicated the other day, Rene Rivera is behind the plate to catch for Syndergaard, giving Wilson Ramos the day off. Rivera will bat eighth.
- Ian Desmond is 3 for 10 with a home run in his career against Syndergaard.
- Todd Frazier is 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI’s against Hoffman.
- With last night’s win, the Mets officially improved their win total from a year ago, when they went just 77-85.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rockies. The Mets are 3-2 over the first five meetings.
