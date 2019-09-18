BREAKING: Oilers Sign Anton Burdasov To PTO

The Edmonton Oilers are adding a forward to their training camp roster. Per reports, the club has signed Russian Anton Burdasov to a PTO. The 28-year-old Burdasov has generated NHL interest for most of the off-season. In addition to the Oilers, the Philadelphia Flyers expressed interest in the forward.

Burdasov played for Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the KHL last season. He appeared in 50 games, registering 31 points (19-13-31) and 114 penalty minutes. The 6’2″, 227 pound forward is known for playing a physical style. A left-shot forward, Burdasov played right wing while in the KHL.

Burdasov’s claim to fame is being the leader in PIM’s in the KHL in 2018-19. His 114 were 13 minutes ahead of Patrice Cormier of Barys Astana.

Those numbers are slightly misleading, however. 104 of those minutes came via game misconducts. Burdasov received 54 PIMS for throwing a water bottle near a referee, and two 25 minute penalties for major hits.

A number of former Oilers were among Burdasov’s teammates in the KHL. Linus Omark, Teemu Hartikainen and Vlad Tkachov all played with him a season ago.

Burdasov will have a real chance to make the Oilers out of camp. The team’s right wing depth chart is rather weak, and his NHLE of 41 points per 82 games played is solid. If he can provide some offense, play physical and not be a defensive liability, there will be a role for him.

More on this story as it develops.