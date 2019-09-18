Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Renzo Gracie

Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Renzo Gracie

Combat

Fight of the Day: Frank Trigg vs. Renzo Gracie

By September 18, 2019

By: |

 

Date: March 20, 1998
Card: 1998 ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship
Championship(s):
Venue: Abu Dhabu Combat Club
Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

Not many pitchers find their sinker in Coors Field. Marcus Stroman got six ground balls to go with six fly balls and seven strikeouts on (…)

More Combat
Home