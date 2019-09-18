Green Bay Packers could be NFL's most surprising 2-0 team

We are only two weeks into the 2019 National Football League regular season, but there is a lot to like about the Green Bay Packers.In the first two games, the Packers beat NFC North Division foes the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. It should be noted that the Bears and Vikings both finished ahead of the Packers in 2018, and the Bears were heavy favorites to beat the Packers in week one.

There is no doubt expectations were questionable for the Packers heading into the season. In 2018, the Packers were abysmal as they posted a losing season with a record of six wins, nine losses and one tie. It was the second straight losing season for Green Bay as they only had a record of seven wins and nine losses in 2017.

For the 2019 NFL season, the Packers made some changes. They hired 39 year-old Matt LaFleur of Mount Pleasant, MI on January 8. LaFleur has an offensive coaching background as he was the quarterbacks coach with the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Falcons, as well as Notre Dame. Then over the last two seasons, LaFleur has been the offensive co-ordinator with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

So far in 2019, the Packers have found ways to beat their opponents in two different ways. In week one, it was mostly stingy defense as they went into Soldier Field on opening night and beat the Chicago Bears 10-3. The Packers defensive line was sensational as they limited the Bears to only 46 rushing yards. As a defensive unit, the Packers also prevented the Bears from scoring in the final three quarters.

Then in week two, it was the Packers offense that came to the forefront in a 21-16 win over Minnesota. Two of the Packers offensive weapons (running back Aaron Jones of Savannah, GA and wide receiver Davante Adams of Palo Alto, CA) had monster games. Jones had 23 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, along with 34 yards receiving. Adams meanwhile had seven catches for 106 yards. The Packers’ week three opponent are the 0-2 Denver Broncos.