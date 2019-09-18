Joel Embiid says he's lost 25 pounds this summer

Joel Embiid is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA, but it’s a well-known fact that his weight and conditioning have held him back from getting to that next level. That could change this season with a slimmer JoJo running the floor.

In a recent video for Paqui Chips, Embiid takes on the one chip challenge, consuming a single a single black tortilla chip made with Carolina Reaper Pepper. As Embiid chugs milk and tries to hilariously downplay the spiciness of the chip, he mentions that he’s lost 25 pounds this summer.

Think @joelembiid can handle the heat? Watch him face off against the Paqui #onechipchallenge and then head to https://t.co/0tfG1mixho to get your hands on one… if you dare. 🔥☠️🔥 pic.twitter.com/qU1MLJKCAB — Paqui Chips (@paquichips) September 13, 2019

Embiid certainly looks slimmer in the video compared to what he looked like in the playoffs. And if he’s able to maintain that weight and stay healthy, 2019 could be the year we see the best version of him yet.

Last season, Embiid averaged 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Philadelphia 76ers, so it’s scary to think of the numbers he could put up in better shape.