Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba is having a record season for the Kansas City Royals in 2019. The current leader in the American League in home runs with 45, Soler set the Royals franchise record for most home runs in a season with 39 on September 3 in a 6-5 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers.

Current Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakas of Los Angeles, CA had the previous Royals record of 38 home runs which was set in 2017. Remarkably no Royals player in franchise history had hit 40 home runs in a single season before Soler accomplished the feat in 2019.

So far this season, Soler also leads the Royals with 109 runs batted in, 66 walks, a .558 slugging percentage and 309 total bases. He also has 86 runs, 143 hits, 29 doubles, one triple, two stolen bases, a .258 batting average and a .346 on base percentage.

Soler is currently tied with Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout of Vineland, New Jersey for the most home runs in the American League. Trout and Soler are also tied for third in Major League Baseball. New York Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida leads with 48 home runs and Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez of Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela is second with 47 home runs.

Alonso meanwhile has already set the Mets record for most home runs in a single season. The previous record was set by Carlos Beltran and Todd Hundley, who had 41 home runs.

Trout is two home runs back of Troy Glaus of Los Angeles, CA, who set the Angels franchise record for home runs in a season with 47 in 2000. George Foster of Tuscaloosa, AL has the Cincinnati Reds record for home runs in a season with 52 in 1977.

However it should be noted that even though Soler, Trout, Alonso and Suarez have been hitting the ball out of the park, the Angels, Reds and Royals are out of playoff contention. The Mets meanwhile are in striking distance of the National League wildcard spot as they are four games back of the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs.

Finally it should be noted that even though Soler is the co-leader in the American League in home runs, he also leads the American League in strikeouts with 165. Soler’s batting average is also only .258.