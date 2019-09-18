Look: New York newspapers pay tribute to Eli Manning on backpage

Eli Manning’s reign as the Giants quarterback appears to now be a thing of the past, as the 38-year-old has been benched in favor of Daniel Jones, who the Giants selected with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft.

It’s quite clear that the Giants aren’t going to win this year — matching last season’s win total of six might even be a bit difficult. They have a few talented skill position players, but the defense is still a mess, and while the offensive line has been a focus of rebuild, it’s still not up to par yet.

That’s why the decision to play Jones is a wise one, as the team can get him reps to help develop him while the team is rebuilt.

As for Manning, he appears to be taking the news well, even after seeing the artwork from the backpages of New York newspapers, which was their way to “pay tribute” to the two-time Super Bowl winner.

Of course Newsday had to make a troll job out of it, but on the other side, that’s probably as conservative as you’ll ever see NYDN and The Post go, so props to them for their approach.