Look: Nicolas Cage roasted for rocking new cowboy outfit, beard on red carpet

Famed actor Nicolas Cage has been acting for roughly three decades, and he’s had a fairly similar look over the years, but he stepped out and showcased a new appearance that made him look unrecognizable at the official premiere for his latest film.

Cage, now 55 years of age, starred in “Running with the Devil,” and the red carpet event promoting the film took place at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California this week.

That’s where he stepped out rocking a cowboy hat and denim jacket with lavish patterns, complete with skin-tight pants.

You know a movie is under par when Nic Cage in the film is upstaged by Nic Cage on the red carpet.

This opens on Friday, but will never reach this level of interest.#RunningWithTheDevil pic.twitter.com/Mlobn9rE1L — Disasters In The Making (@DITM_Podcast) September 18, 2019

Nicolas Cage and Weston Coppola Cage attended the ""Running with the Devil"" premiere held at Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California. September 16, 2019.

More 📷: https://t.co/GdIXuQMNvz#RunningWithTheDevil #premiere pic.twitter.com/Em1UtNVa4j — agefotostock (@age_fotostock) September 17, 2019

Twitter had a field day with it.

My hair after it being up for two days straight and this picture of Nicolas Cage's eagle hair have the same energy. pic.twitter.com/LEfXZT173N — Ashley 💀✧・ (@AshleyRoboto) September 15, 2019

Marilyn Manson and Nicolas Cage are the same person, we’ve been getting duped for YEARS pic.twitter.com/S5UWggm2OV — Shafa #ShaFaTha (@ShafaRameez) September 18, 2019

Too funny.