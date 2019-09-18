Look: Nicolas Cage roasted for rocking new cowboy outfit, beard on red carpet

Famed actor Nicolas Cage has been acting for roughly three decades, and he’s had a fairly similar look over the years, but he stepped out and showcased a new appearance that made him look unrecognizable at the official premiere for his latest film.
Cage, now 55 years of age, starred in “Running with the Devil,” and the red carpet event promoting the film took place at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, California this week.
That’s where he stepped out rocking a cowboy hat and denim jacket with lavish patterns, complete with skin-tight pants.
Twitter had a field day with it.
Too funny.
Comments