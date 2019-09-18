New Champion Crowned On NXT's Debut On USA

Roderick Strong is the new NXT North American champion. The Undisputed Era member defeated The Velveteen Dream for the title during NXT’s debut on the USA Network on September 18.

Strong and Dream have feuded over the title in recent weeks, with Roddy unable to take the championship. The UE’s leader Adam Cole promised that his group would be dripping in championship gold in 2019 and now that prophecy has come true.

Cole is the current NXT champion, while Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish are the NXT Tag Team champions. Now that all four men have NXT’s top prizes, they are indeed the most powerful faction of the black and gold brand.

Strong actually had heat with Cole recently, leading many fans to believe that a split in The Undisputed Era was on the horizon. But the issues between the quartet appear to have ended, as The UE are definitely on the same page.

This episode of NXT was historic for WWE, as it marked the first time that the black and gold brand was live on USA. The show’s move to the network comes just under one month from AEW’s television debut on the TNT Network, which will see the new company air opposite of NXT on Wednesday nights.