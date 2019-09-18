No.1 Contender For Shayna Baszler's Women's Title Decided On NXT's USA Debut

A new No.1 Contender for Shayna Baszler’s Women’s Championship was decided on NXT’s debut on USA. WWE’s black and gold brand landed on the USA Network on September 18 and the night kicked off with a Fatal 4-Way to name the new challenger.

That match saw Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae and Mia Yim battle for the right to face Baszler. The bout was action-packed and quick paced from start to finish and in the end, it was LeRae who emerged victorious.

The fact that NXT kicked off with four female stars was surely a nice surprise for the WWE faithful. The company’s focus on women over the past two years has helped define WWE for the modern era, The women of NXT were given a chance to shine and they did exactly that.

Baszler, along with her fellow Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, confronted LeRae after the match. But it was a non-violent confrontation, which means that chaos may be on the way.

Baszler and company have had a stranglehold on the Women’s Championship and every challenger that’s stepped up has been taken down. WWE has yet to announce when Candice will get her title shot, so it could happen on television at some point in the near future.