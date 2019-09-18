Terry Bradshaw gives sage advice to Eli Manning

It’s unclear what lies ahead for 38-year-old Eli Manning, as the longtime Giants quarterback has been benched in favor of rookie signal-caller Daniel Jones.

But Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw appears to know exactly what to do.

Jones has selected with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, and the team has invested in him heavily. As such, Bradshaw believes Manning should ride off into the sunset.

“I hope Eli’s OK with it, because he’s such a good dude. I hope he’s OK with it. I’m sure he isn’t,” Bradshaw said, via FOX Business. “If they came to me in Pittsburgh after two weeks and they said ‘Terry, we’re going to have to go with so-and-so, I’d shake their hands, I’d pack my bags and I’d go home, because that would be a hard pill to swallow after all of that. I understand why they did it, but it is a hard pill to swallow for Eli.”

Bradshaw is right, as Manning did win two Super Bowls, after all.