The Betting Window for September 20-22

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too, can be so unbelievably bad at your job, you’ve become a parody and meme.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Yair Rodriguez -120 over Jeremy Stephens ($20)

Tyson Nam +225 over Sergio Pettis ($10)

Irene Aldana -500 over Vanessa Melo ($40)

Bethe Correira +210 over Sijara Eubanks ($10)

Paul Craig -105 over Vinicius Moreira ($20)

This is Nam’s UFC debut, but he’s been on the scene for thirteen years, and those of us who follow the lesser promotions know Nam very well. I’ve lost so much money hoping and pining that Sergio would eventually put it all together and figure it out. It’s not going to happen, he’s dropped two in a row, and I have no idea how he’s line is this high. Nam loves putting hyped fighters to sleep, as it happened to both Eduardo Dantas and Ali Bagautinov.

I understand Bethe Correira isn’t Aspen Ladd, and thus, isn’t kryptonite to Sijara Eubanks, but what, exactly, has Eubanks shown to make her a two-to-one favorite over anyone, much less a title challenger at this point?

Last Week: $ -5.83

Year To Date: $ -226.68

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.