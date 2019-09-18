Watch: Duke freshman Cassius Stanley shatters Zion Williamson's vertical leap record

Zion Williamson set the bar high and accomplished many feats that few 18-year-old freshmen in NCAA history were able to do, but one of the new Blue Devils actually one-upped him in one of them.

Williamson set the vertical leap record last year, managing to jump just over 40 inches. Well, Duke freshman Cassius Stanley played the “anything you can do, I can do better” game, and he did it well.

Stanley attempted to break Williamson’s record on Wednesday, and that’s exactly what he did, as you can see in the video clip below.

🚨🐰 MAX VERT RECORD 🐰🚨 🚁 @cassius_stanley ‼️ We’ve had some alarmingly athletic hoopers. Cassius has the new record. 👀😈⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2xLlsX2P3I — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) September 18, 2019

Impressive.