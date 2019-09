Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

BYU Football With Kalani Sitake — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

The Bowden Dynasty — ACC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Kentucky — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, Republic of Korea

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

On the Range: BMW PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center: Fred Couples — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live — FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Oakland — Fox Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Fox Sports West/YES, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Washington at St. Louis — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — ESPN/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Ohio/WGN (The Final Days), 8 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Boston — NBC Sports Bay Area/NESN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Sun/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati — Fox Sports South/WSTR, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America: Motormouths Call In — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Grind — Epix, 9 p.m.

NFL Turning Point: 2019 Week 2 — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Florida vs. Montreal at Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — TSN3, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m./NHL Network, 9:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Soccer

NWSL

Seattle Reign vs. Utah Royals — Yahoo!, 10 p.m.

Leagues Cup Final, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL — ESPN2/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Gary Stevens — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

ESPN Documentaries — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: New Orleans — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Center Court: Guangzhou Open (WTA)/Moselle Open (ATP)/Toray Pan Pacific Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

WTA Tennis: Korea Open/Guangzhou Open/Toray Pan Pacific Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage: Matchday 1

Group A, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Galatasary — Galavision, 12:30 p.m.

Group B, Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, Greece

Olympiacos vs. Tottenham Hotspur — TUDN, 12:30 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group A, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Real Madrid — TUDN, 2:50 p.m./TNT, 12:55 p.m.

Group D, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Juventus — Galavision, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Crvena zvedzda — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Atalanta — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Metalist Oblast Sports Complex, Kharkiv, Ukraine

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Manchester City — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Lokomotiv Moskva — B/R Live/TUDNxtra, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Galavision/TUDN, noon

B/R Football Matchday — TNT, noon

B/R Football Post Match — TNT, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m .