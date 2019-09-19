Cam Newton misses third straight practice, unlikely to play on Sunday

Week 3 is shaping up to be a busy week for backup quarterbacks. New Orleans and Pittsburgh already had to shelve their starting QBs this week, and Carolina could be next.

Cam Newton missed practice on Thursday for the third day in a row with a foot injury, making it highly unlikely that he plays on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to get the start for the Panthers.

Cam Newton not at practice again, #asexpected. Kyle Allen, you’re up. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 19, 2019

Newton initially suffered the foot injury in Carolina’s third preseason game, and re-aggravated the injury during the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday night. There isn’t a timetable for Newton’s return, but you have to wonder if this type of injury could linger for multiple weeks.

Newton gutted it out through injury last season, so it’s a shame that this season has gotten off to a similar start.