Isles make first round of training camp cuts

The Islanders trimmed their roster down to 52 players on Thursday, sending 12 to AHL Bridgeport and six to their junior teams.

Among those returning to Bridgeport were Steve Bernier, Ryan Bourque, Erik Brown, Evan Buitenhuis, Ryan MacKinnon, Colin McDonald, Justin Murray, David Quenneville, Jakub Skarek, Linus Soderstrom, Travis St. Denis and Parker Wotherspoon. Five of the 12 had appeared in one of the Islanders two preseason games earlier this week against Philadelphia.

Felix Bibeau, Samuel Bolduc, Cole Coskey, Blade Jenkins, Brett Neumann and Reece Newkirk were sent back to their respective junior clubs.

The Islanders returned to the ice on Thursday after having a day off on Wednesday. They’ll play back to back preseason games in Detroit and New Jersey on Friday and Saturday.