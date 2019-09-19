Mystics Take Game 1 Opener Against Aces

WASHINGTON – The Washington Mystics won a close one that went down to the wire on Tuesday night. It was an instant classic that ended with a Mystics 97-95 victory over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics who are favorites, having finished as the top seed in the WNBA after a 26-8 regular season, brushed off the rust after their week-long hiatus.

Mystics forward Emma Meesseman led the team with a playoff career-high 27 points on 12-18) from the field and 2-4 from 3-point range to go along with 10 rebounds, registering her second career postseason double-double. Meesseman’s 12 field goals made set a new Mystics playoff record.

The Mystics will take the floor once again against the Aces in Game 2 of a best of 5 series on Thursday night.

Check out my favorite photos from Tuesday’s Game 1: