Tom Brady gives death stare to Charles Woodson in awkward 'Tuck Rule' interview (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady does his job off the field, and doesn’t shy away from answering questions from reporters.

However, there are still a few talking points that Brady likes to avoid, so it’s probably better not to go there, if he’s not looking to.

Raiders legend Charles Woodson played against Brady, so he has no problem pushing the Patriots quarterback’s buttons, apparently. He recently sat down with TB12 in an interview during an episode of “NFL: The Grind,” and asked about the infamous Tuck Rule. Woodson questioned Brady about whether or not he fumbled in that 2001 AFC Championship game, and TB12 went completely silent, staring Woodson down, leading to a very awkward moment.

Brady was not happy to get the interview started off with that particular question.