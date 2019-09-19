Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday September 20

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 40 ($17.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Fight To Win 126 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Heavyweight History (AXS)

10:30pm: Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)

Saturday September 21

3:30am: Karoon Jarupianlerd vs. Renz Rosia/Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Patrick Liukhoto (DAZN)

11:00am: King of Kings World Grand Prix in Kaunas ($4.99 KoKFights.tv)

1:00pm: Kultur Im Ring ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 78 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: PBC Fight Camp: Spence vs. Porter Part III (Fox)

4:30pm: PBC Face to Face: Benavidez vs. Dirrell (Fox)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz/Edixon Perez vs. Leonardo Baez (Facebook)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens (ESPN+)

8:30pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

9:00pm: Valor Bare Knuckle ($29.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Fights Under the Lights ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:30pm: Alfredo Angulo vs. Peter Quillin/Terrel Williams vs. Thomas Dulorme (Fox Sports 1)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

11:00pm: 2019 World Grappling Championships (FloWrestling)

Sunday September 22

2:00am: Lion Fight 60 (CBS Sports)

11:00pm: 2019 World Grappling Championships (FloWrestling)

12:30pm: Colosseum Tournament XV ($7.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose NFL team is going straight in the toilet gets excited to watch anything but the footed ball on a weekend.

1. UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens: From one one-fight UFC card in a foreign North American country to another one-fight UFC card in a foreign North American country!

2. Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz/Edixon Perez vs. Leonardo Baez: Golden Boy’s Facebook cards have been incredibly fun, and in a refreshing twist, few streaming issues!

3. Alfredo Angulo vs. Peter Quillin/Terrel Williams vs. Thomas Dulorme: Very veteran-heavy card. Did you know Kid Chocolate is 36?? That floored me.

4. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice: ShoBox has been really good lately with the competitive matchups, and not just Prospect vs. Can or Prospect vs. 38-year old Name.

5. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 78: A batch of title fights all over this card, including maybe the best American flyweight to never fight in a major promotion, Sean Santella.

6. Lion Fight 60: Unfortunately it’s not live, but it’s airing right after it finishes up. Not optimal, but better than nothing.

7. Karoon Jarupianlerd vs. Renz Rosia/Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Patrick Liukhoto: Up at 3:30am Saturday? Waiting for the coke to wear off? Have a baby? Starting meth? Watch some Thai boxing!

8. UWW World Wrestling Championships: The best in the world gather in Kazakhstan, the summer Games are only ten months away!

9. Fight To Win 126: Decent enough card, though it should be reminded that F2W puts on judo bouts on their cards, as well, which is awesome.

10. Heavyweight History: Maybe the last ever MMA programming on AXS?

t10. Valor Bare Knuckle: The price tag is obscene, but the card isn’t bad. It even features some actual skilled boxers, like Ishe Smith.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Junior Flyweight Bout: Alexis Asher (3-2) vs. Regan Gowing (4-1) [Lion Fight 60]

4. Super Lightweight Bout: Antonio Martinez vs. Josue Cruz (2-0) [Lion Fight 60]

3. Welterweight Bout: Jake Peacock vs. Ryan Houston [Lion Fight 60]

2. Lion Fight Light Heavyweight Championship Title Eliminator: Enrico Carrera vs. Heriberto Tovar [Lion Fight 60]

1. Inaugural Lion Fight World Super Lightweight Championship: Ramesh Habib vs. Sean Clancy [Lion Fight 60]

BOXING

5. WBO International Featherweight Championship: Ruben Vila (c) (16-0) vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (17-0) [ShoBox]

4. Featherweight Bout: Chris Colbert (12-0) vs. Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7) [PBC on FS1]

3. IBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Kevin Lerena (c) (23-1) vs. Sefer Seferi (23-2-1)

2. Junior Lightweight Bout: Jesus Cuadro (18-5) vs. Joseph Diaz (29-1) [Golden Boy on Facebook]

1. Super Middleweight Bout: Alfredo Angulo (25-7) vs. Peter Quillin (34-1-1) [PBC on FS1]

MMA

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig (11-4) vs. Vinicius Moreira (9-3) [UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]

4. Flyweight Bout: Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs. Tyson Nam (18-9) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]

3. Featherweight Bout: Martin Bravo (11-2) vs. Steven Peterson (17-9) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]

2. Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov (10-0) vs. Brandon Moreno (15-5) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]

1. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (28-16) vs. Yair Rodriguez (11-2) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Felipe Bezerra vs. Gustavo Batista [Fight To Win 126]

4. 170lb Black Belt Bout: Guthierry Barbosa vs. Marcio Andre [Fight To Win 126]

3. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Jose Alencar vs. Ricky Nunez [Fight To Win 126]

2. 140lb Black Belt Bout: Gabrielle McComb vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 126]

1. 145lb Black Belt Bout: Antonio Lopez vs. Baret Yoshida [Fight To Win 126]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man they refer to as The Miami Dolphins of gambling grabs another crack at it this week! I haven’t watched any of the season, so I’m assuming that’s a huge compliment.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Ramesh Habib vs. Sean Clancy

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Diaz over Jesus Cuadro

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UWW World Wrestling Championships

Upset of the Week: Tyson Nam over Sergio Pettis

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz