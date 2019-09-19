Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday September 20
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
8:00pm: Hoosier Fight Club 40 ($17.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Fight To Win 126 (FloGrappling)
9:00pm: Heavyweight History (AXS)
10:30pm: Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice (Showtime)
Saturday September 21
3:30am: Karoon Jarupianlerd vs. Renz Rosia/Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Patrick Liukhoto (DAZN)
11:00am: King of Kings World Grand Prix in Kaunas ($4.99 KoKFights.tv)
1:00pm: Kultur Im Ring ($9.99 Fite.tv)
2:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 78 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:00pm: PBC Fight Camp: Spence vs. Porter Part III (Fox)
4:30pm: PBC Face to Face: Benavidez vs. Dirrell (Fox)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz/Edixon Perez vs. Leonardo Baez (Facebook)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens (ESPN+)
8:30pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox Sports 2)
9:00pm: Valor Bare Knuckle ($29.99 Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Fights Under the Lights ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:30pm: Alfredo Angulo vs. Peter Quillin/Terrel Williams vs. Thomas Dulorme (Fox Sports 1)
11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
11:00pm: 2019 World Grappling Championships (FloWrestling)
Sunday September 22
2:00am: Lion Fight 60 (CBS Sports)
11:00pm: 2019 World Grappling Championships (FloWrestling)
12:30pm: Colosseum Tournament XV ($7.99 Fite.tv)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man whose NFL team is going straight in the toilet gets excited to watch anything but the footed ball on a weekend.
1. UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens: From one one-fight UFC card in a foreign North American country to another one-fight UFC card in a foreign North American country!
2. Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz/Edixon Perez vs. Leonardo Baez: Golden Boy’s Facebook cards have been incredibly fun, and in a refreshing twist, few streaming issues!
3. Alfredo Angulo vs. Peter Quillin/Terrel Williams vs. Thomas Dulorme: Very veteran-heavy card. Did you know Kid Chocolate is 36?? That floored me.
4. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas vs. Ruben Villa/Michael Dutchover vs. Thomas Mattice: ShoBox has been really good lately with the competitive matchups, and not just Prospect vs. Can or Prospect vs. 38-year old Name.
5. Cage Fury Fighting Championship 78: A batch of title fights all over this card, including maybe the best American flyweight to never fight in a major promotion, Sean Santella.
6. Lion Fight 60: Unfortunately it’s not live, but it’s airing right after it finishes up. Not optimal, but better than nothing.
7. Karoon Jarupianlerd vs. Renz Rosia/Nawaphon Kaikanha vs. Patrick Liukhoto: Up at 3:30am Saturday? Waiting for the coke to wear off? Have a baby? Starting meth? Watch some Thai boxing!
8. UWW World Wrestling Championships: The best in the world gather in Kazakhstan, the summer Games are only ten months away!
9. Fight To Win 126: Decent enough card, though it should be reminded that F2W puts on judo bouts on their cards, as well, which is awesome.
10. Heavyweight History: Maybe the last ever MMA programming on AXS?
t10. Valor Bare Knuckle: The price tag is obscene, but the card isn’t bad. It even features some actual skilled boxers, like Ishe Smith.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Junior Flyweight Bout: Alexis Asher (3-2) vs. Regan Gowing (4-1) [Lion Fight 60]
4. Super Lightweight Bout: Antonio Martinez vs. Josue Cruz (2-0) [Lion Fight 60]
3. Welterweight Bout: Jake Peacock vs. Ryan Houston [Lion Fight 60]
2. Lion Fight Light Heavyweight Championship Title Eliminator: Enrico Carrera vs. Heriberto Tovar [Lion Fight 60]
1. Inaugural Lion Fight World Super Lightweight Championship: Ramesh Habib vs. Sean Clancy [Lion Fight 60]
BOXING
5. WBO International Featherweight Championship: Ruben Vila (c) (16-0) vs. Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas (17-0) [ShoBox]
4. Featherweight Bout: Chris Colbert (12-0) vs. Miguel Beltran Jr. (33-7) [PBC on FS1]
3. IBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Kevin Lerena (c) (23-1) vs. Sefer Seferi (23-2-1)
2. Junior Lightweight Bout: Jesus Cuadro (18-5) vs. Joseph Diaz (29-1) [Golden Boy on Facebook]
1. Super Middleweight Bout: Alfredo Angulo (25-7) vs. Peter Quillin (34-1-1) [PBC on FS1]
MMA
5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig (11-4) vs. Vinicius Moreira (9-3) [UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]
4. Flyweight Bout: Sergio Pettis (17-5) vs. Tyson Nam (18-9) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]
3. Featherweight Bout: Martin Bravo (11-2) vs. Steven Peterson (17-9) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]
2. Flyweight Bout: Askar Askarov (10-0) vs. Brandon Moreno (15-5) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]
1. Featherweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (28-16) vs. Yair Rodriguez (11-2) UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Stephens]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Felipe Bezerra vs. Gustavo Batista [Fight To Win 126]
4. 170lb Black Belt Bout: Guthierry Barbosa vs. Marcio Andre [Fight To Win 126]
3. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Jose Alencar vs. Ricky Nunez [Fight To Win 126]
2. 140lb Black Belt Bout: Gabrielle McComb vs. Tubby Alequin [Fight To Win 126]
1. 145lb Black Belt Bout: Antonio Lopez vs. Baret Yoshida [Fight To Win 126]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man they refer to as The Miami Dolphins of gambling grabs another crack at it this week! I haven’t watched any of the season, so I’m assuming that’s a huge compliment.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Jeremy Stephens vs. Yair Rodriguez
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Ramesh Habib vs. Sean Clancy
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joseph Diaz over Jesus Cuadro
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UWW World Wrestling Championships
Upset of the Week: Tyson Nam over Sergio Pettis
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jesus Cuadro vs. Joseph Diaz
