Cardinals GM: We're not trading Patrick Peterson

While most of the headlines of a star cornerback possibly getting traded this season have been about the Jaguars’ Jalen Ramsey, don’t forget that Patrick Peterson’s name is out there too.

The Cardinals and Peterson have not been on the best of terms lately, and there was talk last season that the All-Pro was on his way out of Arizona before the trade deadline. Still, General Manager Steve Keim made it very clear in a radio interview on Friday that Peterson isn’t going anywhere.

Steve Keim on 98.7-FM: "We're not trading Pat (Peterson). … To lose someone like Patrick Peterson would make us worse." — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) September 20, 2019

Peterson has yet to suit up for the Cardinals this season on account of the six-game suspension he’s still serving for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He’s eligible to return in Week 7 for a game against the New York Giants.

While Keim is right to say trading away Peterson would make them worse, the Cardinals aren’t exactly a playoff contender with Peterson either. We’ll see if Keim changes his mind before the trade deadline, but Peterson is staying in Arizona for now.