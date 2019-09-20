Combat

Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

Combat

Fight of the Day: Albert Selimov vs. Vasyl Lomachenko

By September 20, 2019

By: |

 

Date: November 3, 2007
Card: World Boxing Championships Final
Championship(s): 57kg Final
Venue: UIC Pavilion
Location: Chicago, Illinois

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home