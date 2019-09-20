James Harden, Russell Westbrook do boxing workout with UFC fighters (Video)

The Rockets’ two superstars have been in Las Vegas hanging out and working out, in hopes of getting in peak shape for the upcoming season.

It’s probably been a bit of a bonding experience as well, given that Russell Westbrook and James Harden once played together on the Thunder, where they began their careers, but have been apart since.

Training camp is set to begin soon, but for now, they’re in Vegas, where they hit up Drake’s concert at XS nightclub, and busted out some sick dance moves (watch here).

Not only that, they’ve also been working out with UFC fighters Joseph Benavidez, Julian Marquez and Jessica Eye, as you can see below.

Russ and Harden been putting in work with the gloves 😤 (via @UFCPI) pic.twitter.com/OBTity1tit — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 20, 2019

Looks like the two will be fit and ready to go for the season.