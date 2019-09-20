Look: Mets hilariously burn Twitter troll in epic fashion

The New York Mets were not interested in taking the high road when a Twitter troll came flying in from the top rope, and the way they responded went viral quickly, as they actually destroyed the poor guy in a clever way.

It really came out of nowhere, as the team was just minding its own social media business, posting a tweet about how great Jacob deGrom’s numbers have been this season, before Friday’s game against the Braves began. That’s when a Twitter troll came in and tried to intelligently state that Mike Soroka was better than deGrom, by saying “Soroka better tbh.”

Here’s how the Mets responded.

That’s so great, as the fan is a Vols fan, and it’s safe to say the Mets won that round.