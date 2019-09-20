Look: Mo Bamba's hilarious new haircut goes viral for right reasons

The skin fade is already getting played out, and young NBA players have been known to push the envelope in attempting to rock hairdos that have never really been seen before.

And while this trend has been going on for the past year or so, the new look from Magic big man Mo Bamba is so outrageous that it’s gone viral quickly.

Bamba recently got his hair cut, and he now looks like some sort of Willy Wonka-type of figure, with a straightened middle part that goes out to the sides of his head. We’re not even really sure what to call it, to be honest.

WELCOME TO THE PLAYA HATERS BALL 😭 pic.twitter.com/uCcjce1Zc6 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 19, 2019

Just leaving that there for now, because that actually happened.