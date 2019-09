Kevin Durant may be out for the entirety of next season, as he recovers from an Achilles injury, but that doesn’t mean the team isn’t going to market their newly acquired superstar.

KD recently did a promotional photo shoot, showing how he’ll look in a Nets uniform, and he appears to be liking his new digs.

Check out the photos below.

7️⃣ is in the building. pic.twitter.com/yjOAV8YDrp — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 19, 2019

Not a bad look, KD.