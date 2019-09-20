Look: Sixers go full throwback with new 'Phila' Statement jerseys

NBA teams have many different renditions of jerseys nowadays, especially since Nike has taken over as apparel partner.

Last season, the City Edition jerseys were all the rage, so now there’ll be more coming — with Association, Icon and Statement all on the way.

As such, expect to see plenty more photos of uniforms being shared on social media. The most recent team to do so was the Sixers, with team president Chris Heck sharing what the Statement uniforms look like.

We’re big fans, as they offer a classic look with a modern color scheme.