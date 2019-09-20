NCHC Officials Will be Mic'd Up

Last season, during an exhibition game between the University of North Dakota and the Under-18 Team, the NCHC mic’d up their on-ice officials. Just like the NHL officials, when the refs called a penalty, they turned on their microphones and made the call at center ice in front of the penalty box. I thought it was well received and it was interesting listening to Brad Shepherd and Sterling Egan make the call over the arena’s PA system. It’s also very transparent.

College football is already doing it. Now, according to the Grand Forks Herald, the NCHC will have mic’d up referees this season.

Fenton said that all eight NCHC teams should soon be receiving equipment needed to mic-up refs this season. Barring any unforeseen problems, all NCHC referees will wear portable microphones during games and will explain penalties and goal reviews to the crowd.

This is a great move by the NCHC. This should’ve happened a long time ago. The rest of college hockey should follow suit.