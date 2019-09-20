Titans not looking to make a QB change despite Marcus Mariota's struggles

Marcus Mariota has not looked good the last few weeks, but the Titans don’t appear to be in any hurry to make a change at quarterback.

Even though Mariota struggled mightily in Tennessee’s 20-7 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night, Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game that he wasn’t very close to making a switch, and the Titans head coach doubled down on that the very next day.

Vrabel said @Titans are not looking to make a change at QB right now. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) September 20, 2019

Mariota finished the game against Jacksonville with 304 yards through the air, most of which he racked up late when the game was out of hand. What the box score doesn’t show is all the passes he missed due to inaccurate throws. Mariota also wasn’t very good against Indianapolis the week before, prompting the question if it’s time to give Ryan Tannehill a look.

In fairness to the former No. 1 overall pick, the offensive line didn’t do Mariota any favors against Jacksonville with nine sacks allowed. Still, you have to wonder that if Mariota struggles next week against Atlanta if Vrabel will make the call to Tannehill.